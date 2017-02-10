House votes to nix bill that would raise distracted driving fines

State lawmakers on Friday voted to defer a bill that would have tripled the fine for using a mobile device while driving.

The measure, proposed as a way to deter distracted driving after a sharp increase in traffic deaths last year, would have bumped the cell phone fine from $250 to $750.

Honolulu prosecutors said the high fines would likely jam the state's court system because so many people would ask for trials over the citations.

Another bill -- one that would raise fines for excessive speeding -- was kept alive for the time being.

