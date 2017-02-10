State gives third dispensary 'OK' to grow pot

HONOLULU (AP) - Hawaii has given the green light to a third dispensary to begin acquiring and growing marijuana.

Oahu-based Manoa Botanicals got permission from the Department of Health on Thursday. Aloha Green Holdings Inc. of Oahu and Maui Grown Therapies are the only other businesses that have received state approval for cultivation out of eight licensed dispensaries.

The approvals allow the dispensaries to acquire and grow marijuana seeds, clones and plants. The dispensaries may provide marijuana and marijuana products to registered patients.

State lawmakers legalized medical marijuana dispensaries in 2015. But until last month, the state lacked a federally required software system to track the product from seed to sale.

Before retail sales can begin, the health department must test the marijuana products and connect patient registries to the tracking system.

