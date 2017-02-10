Police seek suspect in Mililani bank robbery

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a suspect who robbed a Mililani bank on Friday.

The incident happened about 10:55 a.m., when a man wearing a ball cap and sunglasses entered a Bank of Hawaii branch at the Town Center of Mililani.

Police said the man handed a teller a note demanding money and then fled on food with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The man was described as being about 5-foot-7, with a medium build and black hair.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call police or CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.