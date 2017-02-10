Google Earth project shows 30 years of Hawaii's growth from space

Using satellite data that's been kept for decades, a new Google Earth project is showing users the growth of towns and cities across Hawaii -- and America -- over the last 32 years.

Google Earth's Timelapse is a 'global, zoomable video' that uses satellite images to show the year-to-year growth of almost any place in the world.

The maps were made with help from Carnegie Mellon University, which has developed a technology to help pan over satellite landscapes through time.

For the project, the two groups say they combined more than 5 million satellite images that were taken with 5 different satellites.

Watch the full video below:

