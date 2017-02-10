High Surf Warning issued for parts of the state

A High Surf Warning has been issued for the north and west shores of Kauai, Niihau, Oahu and Molokai, as well as the north shores of Maui. A high surf advisory has been issued for the west shores of the Big Island.

The warning is in effect until 6 p.m. Wednesday.

West facing shores of Kauai and Niihau shores could experience waves rising to 20 to 30 feet overnight and decreasing into Wednesday. Some Oahu, Maui and Molokai shores could see waves 18 to 23 feet Tuesday night, decreasing Wednesday.

Life-threatening conditions are expected.

Beachgoers can expect strong breaking waves, a dangerous shorebreak, and strong longshore and rip currents that could make swimming difficult and dangerous. Beachgoers, swimmers and surfers should exercise caution and follow all advice from ocean safety officials and lifeguards.

