TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic lights on Kalanianaole Highway back on after power restored

KAHALA, OAHU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

All traffic signals on Kalanianaole Highway in east Honolulu are back on.

A power outage knocked out all the traffic signals on Friday afternoon, and they were out for more than an hour.

Hawaiian Electric said at least 3,000 customers were affected.

During the outage, police reminded drivers to treat traffic signals that are out like four-way stops.

