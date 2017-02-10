TRAFFIC ALERT: Education march to shut down lanes on Beretania Street

Hawaii State Teachers Association president Corey Rosenlee said the state's proposal of a one percent lump sum payment in each of the next two years amounts to only about $550 more for a teacher earning the average salary of $56,000 a year.

The Hawaii State Teachers Association believes taxing two areas would raise millions of dollars to recruit and retain teachers, reduce class sizes, pay for special education and fund educational programs.

Teachers union proposes new surcharges to help pay for education

HSTA President Corey Rosenlee is seeking better pay for Hawaii teachers. (Image: Hawaii News Now)

Two lanes of Beretania Street will be shut down Monday morning to accommodate thousands of marchers headed to an education rally at the state Capitol building.

Thousands of teachers, parents, students and others are expected to participate in the march, the Hawaii State Teachers Association said.

Participants will march from the Blaisdell Center to the Capitol building to support efforts to "secure a fair contract that attracts and retains teachers as well as lobby for a constitutional amendment that would drastically improve funding for Hawaii's school system," HSTA said.

The lanes on Beretania Street will be closed from Victoria Street to the Capitol building from 9:20 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The march begins at 10 a.m., followed by a rally at 11 a.m.

