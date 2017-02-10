Tata denies dismissal as Kahuku head football coach

Kahuku head football coach Vavae Tata is denying reports that he has been dismissed as Kahuku's head football coach.

Reached by phone on Friday, Tata told Hawaii News Now that reports of his release were inaccurate and that he was still the program's football coach. Tata went 11-2 during the 2016 season, losing to Saint Louis in the inaugural Open Division state championship game.

When asked directly about where word of his dismissal may have come from, Tata said: "Not a reliable source."

Tata has been Kahuku's head coach since April 2015. He was hired to replace Lee Leslie, who spent just one year with the vaunted program before returning to his family in Utah.

He won an HHSAA state football championship in his first year as the program's head coach and has gone 24-2 in his first two seasons with the Red Raiders.

