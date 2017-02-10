Mayor's Memorial Day Poster Contest Begins - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Mayor's Memorial Day Poster Contest Begins

Entries are being taken for the Mayor's annual Memorial Day poster contest. Joining us this morning on Sunrise were last year's winners Kevin Kalani and Cairus Briceno. Jeanne Ishikawa also came in from the city's department of parks & recreation to tell us more about the contest.

To enter the contest, click HERE.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly