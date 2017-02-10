Dessert and dinner for your Valentine at Hilton Hawaiian Village

If you still need a reservation for Valentine's Day, Hilton Hawaiian Village could be your answer. Bali Steak & Seafood still has reservations for its 3 course prix fixe menu or you can walk into Tropics for your a la carte choice.

Executive pastry chef Amanda Anderson appeared on Sunrise to show all the desserts the resort will be serving on February 14th. She also showed us how to make heart-shaped meringue with lilikoi curd in the kitchen.

For reservations at Bali Steak & Seafood and to check out Hilton Hawaiian Village’s other restaurant offerings visit www.hiltonhawaiianvillage.com or call 808-949-4321.

