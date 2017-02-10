Black Lives Matter co-founder hosts discussion in Honolulu

She's one of the 3 founders of Black Lives Matter. Patrisse Cullors appeared on Sunrise to talk about why she is in Hawaii and how she started a powerful movement.

Cullors said it started because she get a guttural reaction to the murder of Trayvon Martin in Florida in 2013 and the subsequent acquittal of George Zimmerman. She wanted a call to action, so she and her co-founders started the hashtag Black Lives Matter. Today, it is an international organization with dozens of chapters and thousands of activists fighting anti-Black racism. The Los Angeles Times named her a Civil Rights Leader for the 21st century.

Cullors is in Hawaii for the Honolulu African American Film Festival which takes place from February 4 - 12, 2017. She will be speaking at the Honolulu Museum of Art. For more information, go to http://wfly.co/Bu10I.

