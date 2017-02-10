Flash Flood Watch in effect for Maui County, canceled for Kauai, Oahu

A Flash Flood Watch has been canceled for Kauai, Oahu and Niihau, but remains in effect for Maui county as a storm system moves through the state from the west.

The watch is in effect for Maui County through late Saturday night.

A cold front combined with a passing upper disturbance and abundant tropical moisture has brought heavy rain and thunderstorms for Kauai and Oahu. The heavy showers are ahead of the front itself, which hit Kauai and Oahu around mid-morning into the afternoon.

The front expected to stall near Maui County Saturday evening, and the combination of unstable conditions and abundant moisture will maintain the threat for heavy showers and thunderstorms until the front dissipates.

Most of the system's energy will remain north and west of the Big Island, which is not expected to have excessive rainfall.

The National Weather Service said on Kauai, the Hanalei River briefly reached flood stage before receding early Saturday, and the Wailua River came close.

On Oahu, residents were awakened as a line of thunderstorms moved through Central Oahu with thunder and lightning.

Southwest Kona winds associated with the front have been locally breezy, but also have been gusty near thunderstorms. The winds are expected to die down as the front passes.

