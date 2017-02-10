Business Report: Statewide Hotel Occupancy (with Legos!) - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Business Report: Statewide Hotel Occupancy (with Legos!)

After two weeks of hotel occupancy above 80 percent in all four operating counties, three fell below that level last week.

Oahu fell five points to 81 percent full. It was Big Island 79 percent, Maui 78 percent, Kauai 77 percent full.

Every one of these numbers is lower than the same time last year.

