Business Report: Statewide Hotel Occupancy (with Legos!)

A chimpanzee at the Honolulu Zoo caused a small scare Sunday for zoo visitors and staff midday Sunday.
South Korea says rival North Korea launched a projectile believed to be a ballistic missile.
A 55-year-old man died Saturday morning while picking breadfruit, or ulu, from a tree after the aluminum pole he was using to pick the fruit came in contact with a high voltage power line.
Members of Hawaii's GOP elected a new chair Saturday at the GOP state convention on Kauai.
Honolulu police have arrested a man suspected of shooting his ex-girlfriend in Kalihi late Thursday.
