Tech Guru Dr. Frank Showcases Hot Items

Dr. Frank Viggiano has been to every Consumer Electronics Show since the inception back in 1967. The hot item back then was the color tv. This year televisions are still getting a lot of attention including the Samsung Q8C QLED TV.
For more information, click HERE.
Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.
Hawaii News Now
420 Waiakamilo Road, Suite 205
Honolulu, HI 96817
Main (808) 847-3246
News (808) 847-1112
KHNL
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
KGMB
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.