Forecast: Clouds, showers increasing ahead of cold front

Some big changes are on the way as a cold front pushes in from the west today and tonight, with a Flash Flood Watch taking effect at midnight for Kauai and Oahu. The front will bring moderate to heavy showers with the chance of an isolated thunderstorm or two. Breezy southwest Kona winds are expected ahead and along the front, which is expected to move through Kauai and Oahu tomorrow before stalling out over Maui County and the Big Island tomorrow night.

The coming week calls for a prolonged period of Kona weather, with another front expected to increase showers for the western and central islands Tuesday and Wednesday.

A High Wind Warning is posted through the weekend for the summit areas of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa for west to southwest winds of 55 to 65 miles per hour with gusts to 75 miles per hour.

Surf will be rising above advisory levels tonight for north and west shores, with waves declining Sunday. There will also be choppy surf for southwest shores this weekend thanks to the Kona winds.

The strong southwest winds will also bring rough boating conditions, with a Small Craft Advisory for waters around Kauai County and windward waters from Oahu through Maui County.

- Ben Gutierrez

