Waimanalo structure a total loss after blaze

Honolulu firefighters responded to a single story residential structure in Waimanalo that went up in flames early Friday morning.

The fire on Mokulama St. between Makakalo St. and Waikupanaha St. was first reported around 2:30 a.m.

HFD arrived on scene at 2:38 a.m. with eight units and 30 personnel.

Crews brought the flames under control by 2:57 a.m. and fully extinguished it by 3:37 a.m.

Officials said the building was unoccupied and that there were no injuries.

Damages estimates were not available immediately, but the building is considered a total loss, according to HFD.

The cause is under investigation.

