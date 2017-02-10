McCully bike lane irks drivers who lost street parking

The new bike lane on McCully Street is hitting some speed bumps.

The city took away 20 parking stalls to allow for the new lane. So residents like Jisu Park are now finding themselves circling the area countless times looking for parking.



"I do have to find street parking when I do come home after work every day. So I have been noticing people just sitting on the street for three, four days straight…or they're switching out their cars with another resident that lives with them and a lot of the commercial vehicles are now tending to park in the residential area," Park said.



A city spokesman said they were able to preserve 10 spots in a few areas. In addition, he said the city was already planning on taking away the parking along McCully Street because the road was too narrow and parked cars were getting side swiped or traveling cars were pulling into the adjacent lane to avoid hitting parked cars.

"As a driver, I personally never parked on McCully because I do see side mirrors knocked off or rear lights out. So I personally try to park on the side streets more. But now that everyone on McCully has started moving into the side streets, it's becoming a problem,” said Park.

Besides losing parking spots, drivers are confused over the various markings on the road, like sharrows and the bike box.

"I just think it's a bit dangerous because people one, don't expect it to be there yet. Two, people just don't have appreciation for the bikes out here. It's pretty dangerous, people don't look out for the bikes and bikers don't really obey by the law either, they cut in and out of traffic," said motorist Patrick Tyrrell.

While drivers adjust, the city's Complete Streets plan is a hit with the biking community.

"I like it because before, it was so scary. The cars were so close between the traffic cars and the ones parked. I felt safer on the sidewalk. But now it's good, I like it," said bicyclist Kim Huff.

City leaders have grand plans to make Honolulu “bike friendly.” Piikoi Street, Pensacola Street, Ward Avenue, and Keeaumoku Street are all being considered for bike lanes. Construction for the newest bike lane on South Street is expected to begin late February or early March.

The city is asking for as much feedback as possible. Email Mayor Kirk Caldwell at mayor@honolulu.gov.

