One-day pass soon to be an option for TheBus riders

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell will sign a bill into law providing TheBus riders the option to purchase a one-day pass.

Bill 69 will eliminate the need for passengers to get paper transfers from bus drivers upon entering city buses.

Adult riders will be able to purchase a one-day pass for $5. The cost for youth is $2.50.

The singe-day pass would be good for unlimited rides within a 27 hour period.

Regular bus fares will remain at $2.50.

The bill was introduced by council member Brandon Elefante. The mayor will sign the bill into law at the Waipahu Transit Center, Friday.

The one-day option will replace the four-day, $35 passes.

