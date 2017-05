State Attorney General Doug Chin announced Friday that the state would sue President Trump over his controversial travel ban.

Hawaii's lawsuit against President Trump remains on hold after a federal appeals court unanimously ruled against reinstating his travel ban on people from seven majority Muslim countries.

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled against reinstating the ban in a 3-0 vote, Thursday.

In early February, the State of Hawaii sued Trump over the ban, joining other states hoping to stop the executive order.

After Thursday's ruling, that lawsuit remains on hold, for now.

The next legal steps are unclear but moments after the ruling, Trump tweeted, "SEE YOU IN COURT," adding that "THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE!"

In a statement Attorney General Doug Chin says "Hawaii's interests in stopping actions that discriminate against persons strictly based upon national origin and religion are protected for now, but this case is not over."

The travel ban is one of many executive orders President Trump has signed since taking office.

