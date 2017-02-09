Forecast: Brace yourselves for another blustery, wet weekend

Dramatic changes to our weather are expected as a cold front approaches on Friday.

Gusty southwest winds, possibly up to 50 mph, along with heavy rain will move into Kauai and then move down the island chain through Saturday night.

The winds will be especially strong for windward neighborhoods.

Thunderstorms are possible over Kauai and Oahu with heavy rain and flooding potential.

The current northwest swell is dropping, but another swell is due tonight with possible advisory level wave heights.

A High Wind Warning is in effect for Big Island summits. West winds will be 50-60 mph with gusts to 75 mph.

- Guy Hagi

