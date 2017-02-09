Honolulu police commissioner injured in domestic assault

A domestic dispute that left a Honolulu police commissioner injured is raising questions about whether police should hand the case to an outside law enforcement agency.

Honolulu Police Commissioner Marc Tilker needed stitches to his head Tuesday night. His wife, Charlene Ushijima Tilker, a well-known obstetrician, was arrested and charged with second-degree assault, a felony that can carry up to five years in prison. She was released on $11,000 bail.

She's accused of using a hair dryer as a weapon. The police complaint says she intentionally caused “substantial bodily injury” to her husband.

Sources say another family member called 911 to the Manoa home following the dispute and that Marc Tilker was taken by ambulance to the hospital, where doctors stitched a 2-inch gash on his head.

Her husband is a businessman and was recently reappointed to the commission that forced Police Chief Louis Kealoha to retire.

Sources say the Marc Tilker and Kealoha are friends -- and that relationship, along with his position on the commission, are raising questions about how the case will be handled.

"When you have the commissioner having the duty of investigating and reviewing police officers, to me, it presents an interesting conflict," said defense attorney William Harrison, who is not representing either party.

Harrison said even if HPD handles the case appropriately, it could further erode public trust.

"You want to have the public believe, at least the appearance of impropriety is not going on and the appearance of favoritism isn't going on," he said.

"You want a clean investigation so you probably want the (state Attorney General's) office or the sheriff's division to investigate this case because there's no allegiance there."

If HPD investigates the case, experts said, some might think Charlene Tilker is being treated more harshly than others, because police and prosecutors fear criticism if they are not tough enough on domestic violence cases. The commission in recent years has faced questions about how HPD handles family violence cases, following multiple high-profile cases involving police officers.

Former city Prosecutor Peter Carlisle doesn't believe HPD detectives will be influenced, but agrees that Charlene Tilker's attorney could raise the concern.

"That would be reasonable. If I was her defense attorney, I'd probably try and perhaps move it to somewhere else," he said.

