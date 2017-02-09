Live fire training makes for noisy day in West Oahu

Military training at Schofield Barracks began Wednesday and nearby residents are advised that there could be an increase in noise throughout the month of February. Training will run from Feb. 1 to Feb. 28. Neighboring communities may hear explosions, gunfire and helicopters.

Military training at Schofield Barracks began Wednesday and nearby residents are advised that there could be an increase in noise throughout the month of February. Training will run from Feb. 1 to Feb. 28. Neighboring communities may hear explosions, gunfire and helicopters.

Live fire training at Schofield Barracks created a noisy racket that shook windows and homes in West Oahu Thursday.

Many residents wondered what was behind the noise. One viewer reported spotting a puff of smoke seen in the distance.

The military is conducting training throughout the month of February.

Live rounds of artillery are being fired near the Waianae mountain range. Military officials say the booms and other sounds are bouncing off low clouds and mountains, resulting in noise being heard from a farther distance.

Residents concerned about noise are urged to call the U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii (USAG-HI) Noise Concern Line at (808) 656-3487 or email usaghi.comrel@gmail.com.

