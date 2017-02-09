New top-rated players announced for 2018 Polynesian Bowl

The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame announced today 19 new top rated commitments to play in the 2018 Polynesian Bowl.

USC commit LB Raymond Scott, Samoan (Narbonne HS, CA, Scout #45); OT Dawson Jaramillo (Lake Oswego HS, OR, 247Sports #50); OT Tommy Brown (Mater Dei HS, CA, 247Sports #67); USC commit WR Manuel Allen (Centennial HS, CA, Scout #78); USC commit CB Marcus Johnson (Hawkins HS, CA, ESPN 300 #83); WR Chase Williams (Eleanor Roosevelt HS, CA, ESPN 300 #89); QB Colson Yankoff (Coeur D’Alene HS, ID, 247Sports #101); QB Brevin White (Chaminade HS, CA, Rivals #117); WR Braden Lenzy (Tigard HS, OR, Scout #134); WR Chase Cota (South Medford HS, OR, Rivals #168); CB Kyler Gordon (Archbishop Murphy HS, WA, Scout #185); California commit QB Adrian Martinez (West Clovis HS, CA, 247Sports #210); DT Peselao Gauta, Samoan (Garden Grove HS, CA, 247Sports #266); Malone Mataele, Maori/Tongan (Rancho Margarita Catholic, CA, Scout #267); DE Cameron Latu, Tongan (Olympus HS, UT); Nathan Latu, Tongan (Olympus HS, UT); OG Jacob Isaia, Samoan (Bishop Gorman HS, NV); LB Rocky Savea, Samoan (Kapolei HS, HI); and WR Justin Genovia, Hawaiian (Iolani HS, HI).

The Polynesian Bowl is a premier high school all-star football game that features the world’s elite players of Polynesian heritage and other ancestries. The nationally televised game will be played on Saturday, January 20, 2018 at Aloha Stadium on O`ahu, Hawai`i as part of the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Weekend.

There are now 33 commitments for the 2018 Polynesian Bowl. A total of 100 players will be selected for 2018, of which 75 percent will be of Polynesian ancestry. For more information, please visit www.PolynesianBowl.com.

“The Polynesian Bowl has become one of the premier high school all-star games in the nation,” said Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Chairman and Co-Founder Jesse Sapolu, a four-time Super Bowl Champion with the San Francisco 49ers. “What makes our game special is that it provides a cultural bridge to Polynesia.”

The inaugural Polynesian Bowl was held this past January. Tennessee Titans QB Marcus Mariota and Baltimore Ravens OT Ronnie Stanley served as team captains. Football legends Olin Kreutz and Jack “The Throwin’ Samoan” Thompson served as honorary head coaches.

POLYNESIAN BOWL PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED COMMITMENTS (14)

LB Palaie Gaoteote (Bishop Gorman, NV, 247Sports #5); Washington commit QB Jacob Sirmon (Bothell HS, WA, ESPN 300 #16); LB Solomon Tuliaupupu, Samoan (Mater Dei HS, CA, Scout #28); DT Tommy Togiai, Samoan (Highland HS, ID, 247Sports #29); OT Penei Sewell, Samoan (Desert Springs HS, UT, Rivals #57); DT Tuli Letuligasenoa, Samoan (La Salle HS, CA, Rivals #94); LB Merlin Robertson, Samoan (Junipero Serra HS, CA, Scout #96); DE Tennessee Pututau, Tongan (Cottonwood HS, UT, ESPN 300 #160); ATH Talanoa Hufanga, Tongan (Crescent Valley HS, OR, Rivals #121); LB Salua Masina, Samoan (Brighton HS, UT, Scout #143); OG Hunter Lotulelei, Tongan (Highland HS, UT); LB Kana’i Mauga, Samoan (Waianae HS, HI); DE Samson Reed, Samoan (Kahuku HS, HI); and OT Daniel Faalele, Samoan/Tongan (IMG Academy via Melbourne, Australia).