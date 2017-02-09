Project Grad grants available for Class of 2017

By Kristy Tamashiro

HNN Spring Intern

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new program is aimed at helping low-income Maui County families relieve the financial burdens of Project Graduation.

Under a new Maui Economic Opportunity Inc. grant program, schools can apply for funds to help offset students' out-of-pocket costs.

The nonprofit has $47,741 available in grants for the class of 2017.

All Maui County high schools are eligible to apply for project graduation grants. Each school is limited to $5,300 and 50 percent of a grant received will sponsor graduates based on economic need.

Project Grad is an annual celebration for graduating seniors aimed at promoting alcohol- and drug-free festivities.

The deadline to apply for the grant is March 10, and awardees will be announced March 27.

