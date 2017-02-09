Project Grad grants available for Class of 2017

South Korea says rival North Korea launched a projectile believed to be a ballistic missile.More >>
Lawyers for customers: Wells Fargo may have opened about 3.5 million bogus accounts, much more than previously thought.More >>
The city will soon be getting an influx of cash to pay for repair projects at parks, buildings and other island institutions, thanks to a controversial bill signed into law by Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell on Friday.More >>
A measure heading to Gov. Ige's desk would ban Hawaii's nearly 90,000 cesspools by the year 2050.More >>
