HECO installs new EV charging station in Honolulu

By Kristy Tamashiro

HNN Spring Intern

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Good news, EV drivers: There's a new charging station in urban Honolulu.

Hawaiian Electric Company opened the electric vehicle fast charger Thursday at their offices on Ward Avenue. It's the second fast charger at the location.

Fast charging sessions cost $6.50, and prices are expected to rise during peak electric use.

Drivers accessing the Ward stations can pay with credit card or Greenlots smartphone app.

HECO hopes the addition of a second fast charger in the area will help alleviate crowding at charging stations.

“Adding a second charger doubles the chances for drivers" to secure a charging station, said Jim Alberts, HECO senior vice president for customer service.

The new charging station is the 11th of its kind statewide, seven of which are on Oahu. A 12th is being installed in Iwilei.

HECO is also scoping out new locations for the fast chargers.

