Hawaii man with Syrian family wants to join travel ban suit

A federal judge in Honolulu is suspending Hawaii's lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump's travel ban on people from seven majority-Muslim countries.

By JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER

Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) - Hawaii's attorney general says President Donald Trump's travel ban on people from seven mostly Muslim countries is personally affecting the family of the Muslim Association of Hawaii's imam.

Attorney General Doug Chin wants to add Ismail Elshikh to the state's lawsuit challenging the executive order. Court documents filed by the state Wednesday say Elshikh's mother-in-law is a Syrian national living in Syria.

The state is asking a federal judge to partially lift a stay in the case to allow him to file an amended complaint that details the effect the ban would have on Elshikh's family and others in Hawaii. The federal government has until Monday to respond.

Earlier this week, U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson suspended the case while a nationwide injunction on the travel ban remains in place.

