Pacific Rim politics in the age of President Trump

There is so much going on around the world lately, we want to spend more time figuring it all out. Howard introduces Ralph Cossa, the president of Pacific Forum, part of the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

There were reports that the call between President Trump and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull was botched last week. Is this a temporary blip or should we be concerned? Cossa said that the important thing is that the overall relationship between the countries remains strong. The phone call may have been awkward, but he doesn't believe any damage was done.

The new Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was the CEO of Exxon. Would his experience as the head of an international company help him as a cabinet member? Cossa believes that it would absolutely help him. He knows him personally and described Tillerson as a level-headed man who is used to talking to heads of state one-on-one. Cossa said because Tillerson is familiar with world affairs, he believes that he's a great choice for Secretary of State despite his lack of experience in public office.

For more information, go to PacForum.org.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.