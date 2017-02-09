Locally made artisan chocolates for Valentine’s day

Located in the heart of Manoa, Choco le`a is a locally, family owned artisan chocolate company. This team makes everything fresh, by hand, right behind their shop. Their mission: “Bringing peace to our world, one chocolate at a time.”

This Valentine's Day, Choco Le'a will be featuring a variety of custom box chocolates that you can get for your loved one. Boxes available include the “Life Is Sweet With You” box which features 20-pieces of artisan dark chocolate truffles, the “Nuts About You” (a half pound box of strawberry almond mac nut bark and red velvet white chocolate macadamia nut clusters), and the “You Deserve It All” which is an assorted gift basket with all of their specials and other favorite products.

Walk-ins also welcome with all of these specials and more available starting on Saturday February 11th and open special on Sunday February 12th, Monday February 13th, and of course on Valentine’s Day Tuesday February 14th.

To place your order or for more information, go to www.chocolea.com/place-an-order or (808) 371-2234.

