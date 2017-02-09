Hawaii, Japanese dignitaries gather for Ehime Maru memorial

Dignitaries from Hawaii and Japan gathered at the Kaka'ako Waterfront Park on Thursday to remember the nine Japanese citizens who lost their lives when a U.S. submarine collided with the Ehime Maru.

Four of the victims of the 2001 collision were students.

The Governor of Japan's Ehime Prefecture, Tokihiro Nakamura, and Governor David Ige gathered around 1 p.m. to lay wreaths at the memorial.

"We will never forget the tragic incident that destroyed the Ehime Maru, taking the lives of 9 innocent individuals," Ige later wrote.

Consul General of Japan Yasushi Misawa, Japan Diet members, Mayor Kirk Caldwell and other Ehime officials also attended.

