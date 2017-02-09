Public feedback sought for Kapalama Canal improvements

The Kapalama Canal in Kalihi is projected to get a big makeover.

A community meeting was held at Farrington High School Wednesday to gather feedback on the proposed designs.

Sketches show the area with more trees, a park and other improvements.

The city has been gathering feedback from the community for the redevelopment that will go with the future rail stops.

"They wanted more green, more trees and a place that would be very natural, so wanted a place where you can gather and you can get there from the surrounding neighborhoods. They wanted the water to be cleaner, environmentally," Harrison Rue, Community Building and COD Administrator said.

