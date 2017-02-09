Visitor dies in water off Kapalua Bay

A visitor died off Maui's Kapalua Bay just after noon, Wednesday.

Maui firefighters say the woman was seen unresponsive in the water around 12:30 p.m.

Good Samaritans performed CPR on the woman. Firefighters and EMS arrived on scene and continued attempts to resuscitate the woman.

Resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful and the woman was pronounced dead on scene.

She is believed to be a 64 year old visitor from Renton, Washington.

