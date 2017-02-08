2 Hawaii schools in the running to win national app challenge

Tasked with creating an innovative app, two Hawaii schools are in the running to win $15,000 in a national competition.

Five 8th graders from Maui Waena Intermediate School developed an app called "CF Connect." The app is geared towards helping people with cystic fibrosis by tracking their health, contacting their doctors and helping them connect with other patients.

Ethan Harris, one of the app creators, has cystic fibrosis that affects the lungs and digestive system.

Students from James Campbell High School also has an app in the running for the national prize.

Campbell students thought up "Wiki Delivery," an app that aims to provide an Uber-like delivery service for Oahu's west side homes to receive groceries and other household items.

Both schools entered their app ideas as a part of the Verizon Innovative App Challenge. They were selected as Best in State winners automatically qualifying them to win one of eight Best in Nation awards and the Fan Favorite Award.

In addition to the $15,000 prize for the school, students will have a chance to work with MIT Media Lab experts to professionally develop the app concepts. They will also get an all-expenses-paid trip to a national conference in Tennessee.

Public voting is open until Feb. 14.

