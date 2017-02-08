Big Island MMA fighter charged with assault of teen

A Big Island MMA fighter and former "The Ultimate Fighter" contestant was charged with assault on Monday after an alleged incident involving a female high school wrestler.

Hawaii County police officials say the alleged incident happened on Friday, when 36-year-old Daniel Lee Barrera walked uninvited into a wrestling practice at Pahoa High School and struck the girl on her back.

A police report says that Barrera approached the girl from behind, while she was on the ground in a wrestler's position, and struck her on the back with an open palm.

The girl reportedly told police that she had never met Barrera prior to the incident.

Court records show Barrera posted $2,000 bail on Tuesday. He has two prior convictions for both disorderly conduct and harassment.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.