Office of Hawaiian Affairs committee OKs step toward audit

HONOLULU (AP) - An Office of Hawaiian Affairs committee is taking the first step toward the most comprehensive financial audit in the agency's nearly 40-year history.

The board's resource management committee voted Wednesday to authorize putting out a call for independent accounting firms that could conduct the audit. It's not yet known how much it will cost.

New Trustee Kelii Akina campaigned on a promise to push for a wide-ranging audit of the state agency tasked with improving the well-being of Native Hawaiians.

Akina says the audit isn't about targeting anyone. He says current audits of the agency aren't comprehensive enough.

He says he's concerned that OHA's net assets declined by $46.8 million in the last two fiscal years.

Some trustees expressed weariness over the audit proposal but ultimately voted for it.

