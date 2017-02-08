UH accepting applicants for defensive coordinator position

Still no word from the University of Hawaii or Michigan regarding the status of Rainbow Warriors defensive coordinator Kevin Lempa, but UH has posted the position to its website.
The application window opened February 6 and closes at 4:30 pm HST on Monday, February 13. The job posting specifies that it is pending position vacancy.
Lempa is a candidate for a non-coaching position at Michigan. Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh lost several analysts to other jobs this offseason, including his defensive analyst.
Lempa previously worked under current Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown at Boston College and Maryland.
