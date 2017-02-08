First phase of Chaminade athletics facilities project wraps up

By Kristy Tamashiro

HNN Spring Intern

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -- The first phase of a project aimed at beefing up Chaminade University's athletics facilities is now open.

The $3 million Silversword Coaches’ Office Complex opened Monday, following a blessing.

The complex includes cubicles, offices and conference rooms for coaches, and is nearly double the size of the office space the university's coaches were previously in.

The complex took two years to build, and is the first phase of a project that also includes new locker rooms, training amenities and other upgrades.

The project is set to be wrapped up in 2018.

"These much-needed facilities and coaches' offices are long overdue," said Brother Bernard Ploeger, Chaminade president. "Not only will they benefit our student athletes and coaches, they will help us build a richer campus life for our students, faculty and staff."

Chaminade did not immediately know the total cost of the project, but said it was funded with individual gifts and donations.

