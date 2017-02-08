Elderly driver arrested after hitting boy in marked crosswalk

An 82-year-old Big Island driver was arrested for negligent homicide and driving without a license Tuesday after he struck a 9-year-old boy in a marked crosswalk.

The boy was critically injured in the Pepeekeo crash.

Police say the child was crossing Highway 19 with a 49-year-old man when he was struck by a Chevy Lumina.

The boy was taken to Hilo Medical Center, then transferred to the Queen's Medical Center in Honolulu.

Authorities say Donald Y. Abe was booked on suspicion of first-degree negligent injury and released pending an investigation.

Witnesses are asked to call police or CrimeStoppers.

