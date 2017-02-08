Wednesday's Digital Shortcast

A man wanted in connection with dozens of car thefts on the Big Island turned himself into police this morning. Also today: A state lawmaker is pushing a bill that he says will give West Oahu commuters traffic relief.
Lacy Deniz has these stories and more in today's Digital Shortcast.
Hidden in central Oahu is a military site operated by the Army's 25th Infantry Division for training in jungle warfare.More >>
