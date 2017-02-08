Iolani Raiders take home 5th Girls' Soccer State Championship

Over the past weekend, the Iolani Raiders beat Punahou with a score of 2-1 to take home their 5th Division I Girls' Soccer State title. With a relatively young team, Iolani pulled together to beat their rivals at Punahou in what could be called a redemption match between the two prep schools.

Iolani Head Coach Kristin Masunaga, and Senior Captians Kylee Kim-Bustillos, Sam Masca, and Cambrie Motooka, along with the rest of the Iolani Girls Soccer team, came on Sunrise to talk about their State Tournament win.

