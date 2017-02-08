Evening Extraordinaire at 53 By The Sea

53 By The Sea will be holding a very special 2-day event on February 9th and 10th called Evening ?Extraordinaire, featuring Hawaii’s best, Chef Alan Wong and Michelin Star Chef, ?Kunio Tokuoka from Japan.

Chef Tokuoka is the executive chef of Kyoto Kitcho, with a total of 6 Michelin ?Stars, including a 3-star at his flagship restaurant, 2-star and 1-star restaurant. The two award-winning Chef’s will be creating an exclusive 7-course dinner at 53 By The Sea, for 2 nights only, and for 100 persons per evening. The price is $350 per person, plus tax and gratuity. For reservations, contact 53 ?By The Sea at 536-5353, or info@53bythesea.com

