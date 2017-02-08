Smart Farming & Smart Yields Startup

Smart Yields distills a potent mix of real-time monitoring, data analytics, and digital agronomy into a simple and intuitive mobile app. Designed for use in the field, Smart Yields puts the power of precision agriculture in the hands of all growers – especially small- to medium-sized independent farms. Its iconographic approach lends itself to multi-lingual farming operations, and is part of the draw for Smart Yields’ investors in Asia. Smart Yields gives farmers, indoor growers and gardeners real-time information, trends and forecasts, and recommendations via an intuitive and customizable mobile app. While designed to be simple and easy to use, Smart Yields connects with a wide-variety of sensors and hardware and taps a diverse array of data sets and agronomy best practices to give farmers a flexible yet powerful tool to help protect crops, optimize operations, and increase yields.

Energy Excelerator, the national clean-energy program dedicated to helping solve the world’s energy challenges, is announcing its latest cohort of 12 companies, with later-stage companies set to each receive up to $1M in funding. Ranging from aerial spectroscopy for farmers to a new CO2 conversion technology, these companies join a portfolio of more than 50 companies who are affecting change across the energy and infrastructure systems. With funding from the U.S. Navy, U.S. Department of Energy, GE Ventures, Blackstone, power utilities in five different countries and more, Energy Excelerator issues a yearly call for infrastructure-related companies from across the globe, conducts rigorous due diligence, and eventually chooses a select class (~5 percent of applicants) to fund, train and help succeed through a vast array of partners.

Energy Excelerator’s portfolio now includes 52 companies with $352M in follow-on funding, and 27 customer demonstration projects in Hawaii and Asia Pacific.

