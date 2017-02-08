ET's Kevin Frazier previews 59th Annual Grammy Awards

Music’s Biggest Night, The 59th Annual Grammy Awards, will be broadcast live from STAPLES Center in Los Angeles Sunday, Feb. 12 (8:00 – 11:30 PM, live ET/5:00 – 8:30 PM, live PT) on the CBS. Award-winning host and performer James Corden will host the show for the first time.

This year, Beyoncé leads nominations with nine, followed by Drake, Rihanna and Kanye, who each earned eight. Additionally, Chance The Rapper received seven nominations. Scheduled to perform are 10-time Grammy Award winner Adele, John Legend, The Weekend, Alicia Keys, and Hawaii's own Bruno Mars.

As co-host of ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT, Kevin Frazier continues to impact the entertainment industry as a multi-faceted journalist, producer and entrepreneur. He has interviewed Hollywood’s biggest stars from Oprah Winfrey to Brad Pitt to Will Smith and Beyoncé. Frazier joined ET as co-host in September 2014, coinciding with the beginning of the 34th season.

In addition to his position on ET, Frazier has kept busy hosting numerous shows and events. Since September 2013, Frazier has hosted Emmy-nominated Game Changers With Kevin Frazier, which spotlights professional athletes who use their public image to make positive changes in the lives of fans in need. In 2012 and 2013, he co-hosted Clash of the Commercials on CBS. Frazier also served as lead anchor for College Football on FX and Fox Sports Net and hosted the launch of SportsNet for Time Warner Cable. He has served as co-host of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS since 2011.

Frazier is also a popular figure online, hosting CNET’s online series Hooked Up, in which celebrities talk about technology and high-tech gadgets. He was also a guest on the Big Brother Live Kickoff Show airing online before the start of the 16th season.

In 2008, Frazier founded HipHollywood.com, the premiere online web site for the latest urban entertainment news. The site is a content partner for ETonline and TV One, offering breaking news, up-to-the moment pop culture information, and exclusive photos and interviews with today’s top stars in music, sports, television and film. HipHollywood is the only urban media outlet providing broadcast quality content for television distribution. Additionally, he launched Kevin Frazier Productions (KFP) to focus on in-depth reporting and video production for a variety of corporate and entertainment clients.

