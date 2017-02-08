Blue Note Hawaii presents Marc Cohn

February is jam packed at Blue Note Hawaii, the state’s premier venue for the world’s most celebrated artists, starting off with a tribute to some of the world’s most celebrated artists lost in 2016 by local singer/songwriter Tim Rose. Jazz songstress Karrin Allyson makes her Blue Note Hawaii debut for four nights, followed by soulful GRAMMY Award-winning songwriter Marc Cohn. Other notable artists include Tsun Hui Hung, Meleana Brown, Tavana, Donavon Frankenreiter, Max V, Willie K, Blayne Asing, Israel Vibration & Roots Radics, Kaumakaiwa Kanaka’ole and DeAndre Brackensick.

A 15% kama‘aina discount is available to residents for most shows. This is available online with code MAHALO15, as well as in person at the box office. Parking is validated at the OHANA East Hotel for $6 for four hours.

