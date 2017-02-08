Blue Note Hawaii presents Marc Cohn

February is jam packed at Blue Note Hawaii, the state’s premier venue for the world’s most celebrated artists, starting off with a tribute to some of the world’s most celebrated artists lost in 2016 by local singer/songwriter Tim Rose. Jazz songstress Karrin Allyson makes her Blue Note Hawaii debut for four nights, followed by soulful GRAMMY Award-winning songwriter Marc Cohn. Other notable artists include Tsun Hui Hung, Meleana Brown, Tavana, Donavon Frankenreiter, Max V, Willie K, Blayne Asing, Israel Vibration & Roots Radics, Kaumakaiwa Kanaka’ole and DeAndre Brackensick.
A 15% kama‘aina discount is available to residents for most shows. This is available online with code MAHALO15, as well as in person at the box office. Parking is validated at the OHANA East Hotel for $6 for four hours.
Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.
Hawaii News Now
420 Waiakamilo Road, Suite 205
Honolulu, HI 96817
Main (808) 847-3246
News (808) 847-1112
KHNL
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
KGMB
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.