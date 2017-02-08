Cause of Palani Vaughan's death identified

Legendary local musician Palani Vaughan died of natural causes due to a heart complication known as amyloidosis, the medical examiner office said.

Amyloidosis is a disorder caused by abnormal protein buildup in the heart, kidneys, liver and other organs.

Vaughan, a graduate of Kamehameha Schools and University of Hawaii, was a prolific composer and a charismatic performer.

Some of his most popular records include "Ipo Lei Manu," "Ka Mamakakaua," and "He Pua Wehiwa."

He was considered a champion of the Hawaiian culture and Hawaiian sovereignty.

Vaughan died on Dec. 8 at the age of 72.

