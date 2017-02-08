Hawaiian Airline pilots move closer to new contract

Hawaiian Airline pilots are moving closer to a new contract.

The pilots union says an Agreement-in-Principle that meets certain objectives has been reached.

The agreement includes pay raises, bonuses and stronger health benefits.

A tentative agreement is expected to be developed in the coming days.

If the tentative agreement is approved and ratified, pay rates are projected to be as followed:

12-year A330 Captain rates will be $290 on the date of signing, increase to $300 in 2017, and reach $337 in the last year of the PWA;

12-year B767 Captain rates will be $240 on the date of signing, increase to $250 in 2017, and reach $281 in the last year of the PWA;

12-year A321 Captain rates will be $235 on the date of signing, increase to $245 in 2017, and reach $275 in the last year of the PWA;

12-year B717 Captain rates will be $210 on the date of signing, increase to $220 in 2017, and reach $247 in the last year of the PWA.

Othey key components of the agreement includes increasing First Officer percentage of Captain's pay immediately, establishing an average Minimum Flight Grouping Credit and increasing recurrent training pay and credits.

The union's executive council now plans to move forward to develop the tentative agreement. A ratification vote could resolve the dispute.

