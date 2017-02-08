Kona Historical Society seeks public help in naming baby donkey

The Kona Historical Society is asking the public to vote on a name for the newest addition to the Kona Coffee Living History Farm.

A baby donkey has five potential names lined up: Florence ("Flo"), Lucy, Manini, Mele and Shizu.

Those top five names were selected based on popular feedback on the Kona Historical Society's social media pages. Each name has different symbolism behind it.

The public is asked to donate $1 per vote. Funds raised will go to supporting animal care at the farms.

Online voting runs from Feb. 7 till Feb. 27. The winning name will be announced March 1.

Click here to cast your vote.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.