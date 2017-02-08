Red-hot Rainbow Warriors in hunt for conference title with postseason eligibility still unclear

With the halfway point of the conference season in the rear-view mirror, the Hawaii men's basketball team is hitting its stride at just the right time.

"I think our guys are gaining experience, I think that's what you're seeing," said head coach Eran Ganot. "Comfort with both sides of the ball, guys having breakthrough's and steady improvement. It hasn't been one major thing, it's just individually each guy is making a step."

A season-long three game win streak and a three-week stretch where the Rainbow Warriors have won five of seven contests has shot them up the conference standings to within a game and a half of first place with seven games to play.

"We've got a ways to go, but I like the direction we've been moving in," said Ganot. "I thought that something like this recent trip was coming on, and how do you get rewarded for that? You get to play in meaningful games and there's nothing better than that."

How meaningful the remaining schedule will be, however, is still unknown. UH has received no news regarding its appeal of the NCAA sanctions that will keep this year's team out of the postseason if not overturned. The NCAA can't wait much longer, the conference tournament begins March 9th, but the 'Bows aren't exactly holding their breath.

"We have some experience with these notifications like a day before, that could happen," Ganot said. "In the meantime we'll be ready and I'm sure we'll be talking to you guys here soon. We've enjoyed the journey and enjoyed the process and there is a finish line. I don't know when it will be in that regard, but we'll be ready either way."

