BWS responds to two separate fire hydrant breaks

A second break on Ualena Street sent water gushing through the air. (Image: Danielle Tucker)

The Vineyard off ramp was slow going as crews worked to shut off water around 10 a.m. Tuesday. (Image: Hawaii News Now)

The Board of Water supply responded to two separate fire hydrant breaks that sent water shooting high into the air Tuesday.

Just after 5 p.m., BWS was notified about a geyser of water from a fire hydrant break on Ualena Street.

The Honolulu Fire Department was on scene working to shut off water. A BWS troubleshooter was en route to the break.

Earlier in the day, BWS crews responded to another report of a broken hydrant on Olomea Street.

The break was reported just after 10:20 a.m. It took crews about 20 minutes to shut off the water.

Both breaks are believed to have been cause by a vehicle striking the hydrants. Repairs to the hydrants are scheduled for a later time.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.