BWS responds to two separate fire hydrant breaks

The Vineyard off ramp was slow going as crews worked to shut off water around 10 a.m. Tuesday. (Image: Hawaii News Now)
A second break on Ualena Street sent water gushing through the air.
The Board of Water supply responded to two separate fire hydrant breaks that sent water shooting high into the air Tuesday.
Just after 5 p.m., BWS was notified about a geyser of water from a fire hydrant break on Ualena Street.
The Honolulu Fire Department was on scene working to shut off water. A BWS troubleshooter was en route to the break.
Earlier in the day, BWS crews responded to another report of a broken hydrant on Olomea Street.
The break was reported just after 10:20 a.m. It took crews about 20 minutes to shut off the water.
Both breaks are believed to have been cause by a vehicle striking the hydrants. Repairs to the hydrants are scheduled for a later time.
