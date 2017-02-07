Navy: Red Hill fuel tanks pass latest inspection

Military fuel tanks beneath Red Hill that store millions of gallons of jet fuel successfully passed their most recent round of inspection, according to a statement released Tuesday by the U.S. Navy.

After 27,000 gallons of fuel leaked from a tank in 2014, the Honolulu Board of Water Supply worried that another leak could potentially result in fuel dripping into the city's water supply. Multiple tests conducted after the spill showed drinking water was never contaminated.

After repairs on the 2014 leak were finished, the Navy began conducting annual tests on the tanks. The most recent test, which began in November, resulted in passing grades for each of operating tanks beneath Red Hill.

The tests are conducted based on criteria determined by the Environmental Protection Agency.

State lawmakers, meanwhile, will hear a bill on Wednesday that could strengthen regulations on the underground fuel storage tanks.

