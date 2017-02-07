Seniors hit the dance floor during annual Valentine's party

Dressed to the nines and feeling good, 62-year-old Ed Leomo couldn't wait to hit the dance floor Tuesday morning.

"I love dancing. My fiance is a ballroom dancer. Me, I'm just a night club dancer," Leomo said.

More than 1.000 seniors from across Oahu packed the Blaisdell Exhibition Hall on Tuesday for the city's annual Seniors Valentines Dance.

Considering some of the dancers were in their 90s, Leomo identified as one of the youngest.

Edward Medeiros, on the other hand, says he's attended the event every year for the past quarter century.

"You get to meet the people, especially when you become an escort. One time I got Miss Hawaii," he said.

Honolulu police officers and firefighters, along with news personalities and beauty queens, all participated in the celebrity portion of the dance. But the chance to cut a rug wasn't the only reason for attending.

"I want to meet a lot of friends," said attendee Isabella Monzon.

Monzon says she wants to be around people she can stay active with.

"This is my first time here, and if I had know it was like this, I would have come every year," said Monzon. "I missed out."

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.